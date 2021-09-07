PCB names T20 squad

LAHORE: Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem has announced Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from October 17.

Waseem announced a 15-man squad, with three players selected as reserves. The same team will play the home series against New Zealand and England in the coming weeks.

In his opening statement, the chief selector said that Pakistan had selected specialists as it was the requirement of modern cricketing standards. He said another aspect that the selection committee had kept in mind while picking the players was Pakistan’s previous record and the relative advantage it held on UAE pitches, compared to other teams.

“Babar Azam will be the captian of the squad while Shadab Khan will be the vice-captain,” he said, adding that pinch hitters Asif Ali and Azam Khan have also been selected in the team. Fast-bowler Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Hasnain have also been selected, announced the chief selector.

Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Shaheen Afridi and Sohaib Maqsood have been selected for the team as well.Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been dropped from the T20 squad, after he was also sidelined for the New Zealand ODI series.

Left-handed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir have been included in the reserve players; category for the T20 World Cup squad. Replying to a question, Waseem said Pakistan can “definitely” beat India, adding that the current Pakistan squad had one of the best bowling line-ups in the world.

He said the team was aware it was facing India in its very first match of the tournament, adding that Pakistan was focused on making an impressive start to the World Cup. The 15-man squad; Babar Azam (captain); Shadab Khan (vice-captain);

Asif Ali; Azam Khan (wicketkeeper); Haris Rauf; Hasan Ali; Imad Wasim; Khushdil Shah; Mohammad Hafeez; Mohammad Hasnain; Mohammad Nawaz; Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper); Mohammad Wasim Jr; Shaheen Shah Afridi ; Sohaib Maqsood.Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.