Misbah, Waqar step down as Pak coaches ahead of T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan team coaches Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have stepped down from their posts, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.Both Misbah and Waqar communicated their decisions to the cricket board late Monday morning. They were appointed in September 2019 and still had a year each left in their contracts.

With the New Zealand side due to arrive on 11th September for the three ODI and five T20I series and the Pakistan side to assemble in Islamabad on 8 September, the PCB has appointed Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as interim coaches for the series, with the team management for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to be appointed in due course. On his decision to quit the post, Misbah-ul-Haq said the quarantine in Jamaica post the West Indies series provided him with an opportunity to reflect on the past 24 months as well as the schedule for international cricket ahead.

Misbah said he has decided to step down from the role considering that he would have had to continue to spend considerable time away from his family and that too in a bio-secure environment. “I understand that the timing may not be ideal but I don’t think I am in the right frame of mind for the upcoming challenges and it makes sense for someone fresh to step-in and take the side forward.”

He wished the team the best.Meanwhile, bowling coach Waqar Younis said he decided to step down after Misbah informed him about his future plans.“After Misbah shared with me his decision and future plans, it was a straightforward one for me to resign as we had walked into the roles together, had worked collectively as a pair and now also step down together,” he said. The bowling coach said that working with the Pakistan bowlers, including the youngsters, has been most satisfying as they have now started to show progress.

He added that bio-secure environments in the past 16 months have had their

impact, something they had never experienced during their playing days.“The next eight months will be busy and exciting for the Pakistan team and, like in the past, I will continue to back and cheer them. I want to thank each and every member of the Pakistan cricket team set-up as we stayed united in good and bad days, and hope there will be more brighter days ahead.”

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said the PCB understands and respects Misbah’s decision. Lauding the services of Misbah, the PCB chief executive said: “In the past 24 months, Misbah has given his very best to the team and we wish him well in his future endeavours”.

He added: “It has been an honourable decision by Waqar and we thank him sincerely for his immense work and commitment over the past two years and wish him the very best in the future.”

Wasim Khan said both Misbah and Waqar have given so much to Pakistan cricket over a long period of time and for that they deserve a huge amount of respect. It is pertinent to mention here that Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq have been appointed as interim coaches for the New Zealand series.

“Both Saqlain and Razzaq are ready to step-up and are very much looking forward to making important contributions in their coaching roles against New Zealand,” Wasim Khan added.