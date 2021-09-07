158 migrants cross Channel to UK

LONDON: Five children were among 158 people who crossed the English Channel from France on Sunday, the first small boats arrivals for more than two weeks.

Four toddlers wrapped in hooded jackets and a baby being carried in an adult’s arms were seen arriving at the Kent port. Crossings over the perilous Dover Strait – quiet for two weeks due to bad weather – have now resumed, with four boats arriving on Sunday and many thought to be attempting the journey on Monday morning.Border Force and French authorities are again active in the Channel on Monday in what could be a busy day for migrant crossings.