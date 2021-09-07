Covid claims 57 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The national Covid-19 positivity ratio in the country was recorded at 6.32 per cent on Monday with 3,613 people testing positive for coronavirus and 57 patients losing their lives to the deadly disease.

According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), some 57,131 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, of which 3,613 turned positive. The total number of positive cases since the pandemic started now stands at 1,182,918.

The NCOC placed the positivity rate at 6.32 per cent during last 24 hours. The country has reported a positivity rate under 7 per cent for 12 out of 14 days since August 24.The country reported 57 deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the number of national fatalities to 26,232. In the last 24 hours, 3,438 people recovered from the virus, taking the count for total recoveries to 1,064,319. The number of active cases was 92,367.

Pakistan has so far administered at least 61,724,580 doses of Covid vaccines, including 1,188,432 during the last 24 hours. During the last week an average of 1,072,051 doses were administered each day.