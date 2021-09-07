Rashid hails Taliban’s desire to join CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had welcomed Taliban’s desire to become part of multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to journalists, here on Monday, he said those who perpetrated recent suicide attacks in Gwadar and Mastung had come from Afghanistan. He said the Afghans had assured Pakistan that they would not allow their land to be used against Pakistan.

He said Pakistan desired peace and stability in Afghanistan, as he stressed progress of Pakistan and Afghanistan was interlinked.Earlier in the day, Taliban Spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said Afghanistan was keen on becoming part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as the war-torn country wanted to partake in economic activities with the global community, Geo News reported.

At a news conference in Kabul, Mujahid further said the new Afghan government would resolve all issues of concern to Pakistan. He said Pakistan’s concerns as a neighbouring country were valid, as he reiterated that Afghanistan’s land would not be used against any country, including Pakistan.

Islamabad had, in recent days, raised alarm after key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders were set free by the Taliban and thousands of other prisoners in Kabul, after the group consolidated its hold over Afghanistan.