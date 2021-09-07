Rule of law a must for foreign investment, tourism: PM Khan

NATHIA GALI: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the government was striving to establish rule of law in the country in order to attract foreign investment and promote tourism.

“We are fighting a battle to reform system and establish rule of law. No country can prosper sans rule of law. Many countries with sufficient resources are suffering poverty just for absence of rule of law,” he said while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of a five-star hotel here.

Federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Azam Swati, Ali Haider Zaidi, state minister Farrukh Habib, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shahryar Afridi and provincial ministers attended the ceremony.

A subsidiary of international chain Hilton Hotels, the Double Tree by Hilton International is being constructed as first-ever five-star hotel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nathiagali mountain resort.

The Prime Minister, who earlier unveiled the plaque and also planted a sapling under his government’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami, said the opposition leaders used to criticise the government as they did not want the establishment of rule of law.

“They take advantage of the corrupt system which does not let the foreign investment come to the country,” he said, adding the country was moving ahead with record sale of cars and growth of large scale manufacturing this year.

The previous governments only thought of their own benefits and survival instead of public welfare, he said. “Wealth creation is the country’s dire need which will ultimately generate jobs, enhance tax collection and lead to the repayment of foreign debts,” he said, adding: “In order to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis, it is essential to introduce incentives and ensure protection as they had earlier lost trust due to corrupt practices in the country.”

Khan said Pakistan’s exports would reach $30 billion this year, while Singapore had touched the $300 billion mark and Malaysia $200 billion. The Prime Minister said efforts should be made to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis unless country’s exports reached the desired level.

“Owing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts for promotion of tourism, the poverty level has declined fastest among all provinces as has also been recognised by the United Nations,” he said.

He said the construction of five-star hotels in Nathiagali would attract more investment and promote high end tourism and skiing, adding: “Construction of hotels will follow the development of resorts and skiing facilities.”

The Prime Minister said the KP government had introduced zoning regulations in the province to provide land for hotels and resorts on low cost as compared to the private sector.Speaking on the occasion, Mumtaz Muslim, an overseas Pakistani investor constructing the hotel, said he had left the country in 2004 following death threats, but having impressed by Prime Minister Khan’s dream of Naya Pakistan, he had decided investing again in the country.

He said the Hilton Company had returned to Pakistan after 42 years, which would prove to be a step forward for promotion of tourism, adding the project would cost $25 million and take three years to complete, besides creating around 600 jobs. He also proposed the government to offer public lands for hotels and industries for an enhanced lease period of 99 years.