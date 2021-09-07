Foreign coach may be ultimate option for new PCB admin

ISLAMABAD: Hiring of a well-versed foreign coach on a permanent basis was on the cards long back and this factor forced Misbahul Haq to perform his duties under pressure in recent times.

Misbah who along with bowling coach Waqar Younus finally resigned on Monday were contemplating on leaving the job long back after officials who matter the most in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed his displeasure over Pakistan coaches’ ability to handle the assignment in an effective way. The only hurdle in the way was former chairman of the PCB. Once he departed things got tougher for Misbah and Co.

“Though Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq were announced coaches for the series against New Zealand, the arrangement is just for the series. Appointment of a foreign coach on a permanent basis is on the cards,” a source within the PCB said. It is believed that chairman-elect Ramiz Raja who has yet to take charge of the office has already started a consultation process for the purpose.

“Misbah was under pressure in recent times as he sensed that something was cooking up. Misbah’s resignation was the outcome of that pressure and apparent possibilities that the PCB has already been working on hiring a new coach. Ultimately Misbah resigned from the office along with the bowling coach Waqar. Razzak and Saqlain are just fillers as once the future PCB headed by Ramiz Raja succeeds in luring a foreign coach, the two would be shown the door,” a well-placed source in the PCB said.