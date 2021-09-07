KP, GB boundary dispute to be settled soon

MANSEHRA: The boundary dispute between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) would be settled soon as families of four people killed over this issue would be paid the ‘diat’ by the company working on the Diamer-Bhasha hydropower project, said an official.

“We have achieved a milestone in this boundary dispute as Harban (Kohistan) and Thor (Chelas) tribes have constituted a joint jirga to settle this issue once and for all,” Upper Kohistan deputy Commissioner, Arif Khan Yusufzai, told reporters on Monday.

He said that a jirga of Harban (KP) and Thor (GB) tribes held talks in his and deputy commissioner Chelas, representatives of Wapda and Diamer-Basha Dam Company’s presence and agreed to end their enmity over the disputed land.

“We have evolved a formula to pay ‘diat’ (compensation) money to families of four Harban tribe’s people killed in a bloody clash between Thor in 2014,” the official said.He said other issues related to the deforestation and cattle perishing during the conflict between both tribes would also be resolved in accordance with their wishes.

“A committee constituted by the federal government in 2017 under the minister for planning has also been working side by side for a durable solution to this boundary dispute,” the deputy commissioner said.

Masood Alam, a Harban tribe’s elder, said people of his and Thor clans were happy over such a viable outcome of the joint jirga.“We as well as the Thor tribe would accept the decision of the joint jirga for durable peace and settlement of this issue once and for all,” he said.

The disputed territory of about 8 km is under control of the federal government and the Rangers have been patrolling on the Karakoram Highway since 2014, when four people were killed in an exchange of fire between Harban and Thor tribes.