Finland’s virus curbs to end once 80pc vaccinated; Philippines lifts lockdown in capital as virus surges

Manila: The Philippines will lift a stay-at-home order in the capital Manila this week as it trials "granular lockdowns", an official said Monday, in a bid to rein in coronavirus cases and revive the economy.

More than 13 million people in the national capital region -- the country’s economic heartland -- have been in lockdown since August 6 amid record infections fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

The move to ease restrictions from Wednesday comes after nationwide daily cases exceeded 20,000 for the past three days -- double the number at the start of the latest lockdown -- straining hospitals as they grapple with a nurses shortage.

"Localised lockdowns will be piloted in Metro Manila," said presidential spokesman Harry Roque, explaining that a household, building or street could be targeted. "It will be literally a complete lockdown if you are subject to granular lockdown -- even the food will be delivered to you."

There were no further details about how the more targeted measures would be enforced. The lighter restrictions in the national capital region, which accounts for about a third of the country’s economy, will enable many hard-hit businesses to reopen and spur local tourism.

Based on previous guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to accept diners and beauty salons permitted to operate -- albeit at reduced capacity. Limited numbers of faithful will be allowed to attend in-person church services.

President Rodrigo Duterte said recently the country could not afford more lockdowns, after previous measures shattered the economy and left millions out of work. But with only about 19 percent of the targeted population fully vaccinated and hospitals filling up fast, authorities have had few options to slow the spread of the virus. The country’s infection caseload has passed two million, with over 34,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Finland’s last coronavirus restrictions will be lifted once 80 percent of over-12s have been fully vaccinated, the government said Monday, a target it expects to reach by October. "Our aim is to open up society and keep it open," Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Helsinki after a cabinet meeting on the country’s coronavirus strategy.

"The advancing vaccination coverage is our key to achieving that," Marin said, adding that restrictions will be lifted gradually as the virus situation improves. The EU’s most sparsely populated nation, Finland has maintained some of the bloc’s lowest levels of infection throughout the pandemic, though cases have risen sharply in recent months, particularly among unvaccinated groups such as the young.

The public health authority, THL, reported over 130,000 total infections and 1,036 Covid-related deaths on Monday in the Nordic country of 5.5 million, and said 53.2 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated. Restaurants and bars in areas of higher transmission currently face reduced opening hours and capacity limits, while some local authorities recommend people work remotely and wear masks in indoor public spaces.

In a related development, new Caledonia will impose a new coronavirus lockdown starting Tuesday after three new cases were confirmed in the South Pacific French territory that had been declared "Covid free," officials said.

Local authorities ordered strict travel restrictions at the start of the pandemic to avoid an outbreak that would overwhelm hospitals on the islands. Previously just 139 positive Covid-19 cases had been recorded among the population of around 290,000, and no deaths. But vaccine hesitancy among the indigenous Kanak population means many people remain vulnerable.

Just 30 percent of residents are currently vaccinated, compared with 73 percent having at least one dose for France overall. The government announced last week that vaccination would now be mandatory for all adults.

"The virus is spreading and it’s likely that several dozens of Caledonians are now infected," said the territory’s president, Louis Mapou. Schools and universities will be shut for the next 15 days, and face masks will be required outside.

Meantime, the coronavirus hsa cut average life expectancy in Italy by 1.2 years in 2020, and by more than four years in parts of the country hit hard by the pandemic, official statistics showed Monday.

Life expectancy at birth last year stood at 82 years, compared to 83.2 years in 2019, the Istat national statistics office said in a new release. "In 2020, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting sharp increase in mortality abruptly interrupted the growth in life expectancy at birth that had characterised the trend until 2019," it said in a statement. The drop was even steeper in some regions such as the northern provinces of Bergamo and Cremona, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020.