RDA’s steps accelerate business activities

Rawalpindi:Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza Monday said under the prime minister’s vision, the RDA had seen high performance on Ease of Doing Business by reducing commercialisation fee from 20 to 10 per cent under Land Use Rules 2021.

The RDA now approves domestic and commercial maps in just 30 days, changing land use in 45 days and private housing schemes in 75 days. The construction industry has grown 10 times in the last three years, he said. He said an online facility had been introduced at the One Window Operation Centre for the general public. The maps have been approved for construction of 132 commercial and 975 residential buildings in 2020-21.

He expressed these views in a meeting.He further said the RDA had set a time frame for issuance of NOC and approval of building plans/maps with a view to facilitating construction activities.He assured that the RDA would extend all possible support to the business community for completion of the new industrial estate project.