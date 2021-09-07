Moot on Pakistan’s literary ties with other countries

Islamabad:A seminar on ‘75 Years of Literary Relations between Pakistan and Various Countries’ will be held on Thursday (September 9) in connection with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Syed Asif Haider Shah, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division will be the chief guest. Prof. Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr. Moinuddin Aqeel will be included in the Presidium. Prof. Dr. R. F. Parikh and Prof. Dr. Rubina Tareen will be the guests of honour.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will give the keynote address. Prof. Dr. Soofia Lodhi will speak on ‘The Role of Pakistani Universities and Institutes in Literary Relations with foreign countries’, Prof. Dr. Eynulla Maditi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan’, Saeed Naqvi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and USA’, Said Muhammad Salim Al-Sqlavi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Oman’, Prof. Dr. Ali Bayat, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Iran’, Marco Lucchesi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Brazil’, Basir Kazmi, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and England’, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mahmoodul Islam, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh’, Prof. Dr. Yaqoob Yawar, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and India’, Prof. Dr. Khalil Toker, ‘Literary Relations between Pakistan and Turkey.’ Dr. Asma Naveed will be the moderator.