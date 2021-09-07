Four year old girl reunited with parents

Islamabad:The Margalla police on Monday reunited four-year old missing girl with her parents, a police spokesman said.According to details, four-year old girl Sanaya went missing from Faisal Masjid and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members.Following this information, Margalla police team started efforts to trace out the girl. Various people were inquired about the missing girl, and finally police team succeeded to recover her safely.The police reunited the girl with her parents who thanked police team over safe recovery.