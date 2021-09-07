Shaheen nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month keeping in view his phenomenal performance during the Test series against West Indies in Jamaica.

The nominees for the monthly men’s awards this time are Shaheen, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Joe Root from England. Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham, Gaby Lewis and Eimer Richardson from Ireland feature in the women’s shortlist. The left-arm pacer took 18 wickets during the Test series against West Indies.