India thump England to take series lead

LONDON: India beat England by 157 runs to win the fourth Test at the Oval on Monday and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England, set 368 to win, were dismissed for 210 after tea on the last day as India triumphed in a match taking place just over fifty years on from their first Test — and series — win in England at the Oval in 1971.

England were relatively well-placed at 141-2 after lunch before left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah both struck twice in a spectacular collapse that saw the hosts lose four wickets for six runs in 36 balls.

Recalled paceman Umesh Yadav, who took 3-60, cleaned up the tail and ended the match when James Anderson was caught behind. Star batsman Root, bidding for a fourth hundred in successive Tests, then played on to Thakur for 36 to the delight of India fans among a capacity crowd revelling in the south London sunshine.

And on the stroke of tea, Chris Woakes chipped Umesh Yadav to short midwicket, leaving England 193-8. England had been in a relatively comfortable position at 141-2 before left-arm spinner Jadeja, again preferred to star off-break bowler Ravichandran Ashwin, was eventually rewarded for a probing spell on a wearing pitch.

Haseeb Hameed, 43 not out overnight, had become becalmed at the crease, adding just 20 more runs in 108 balls on Monday. But his defence was pierced by a Jadeja delivery that pitched just outside his leg stump before turning sharply and clipping the top of the right-handed opener’s off stump.

Ollie Pope, who made 81 in the first innings, was bowled for two by Bumrah, gaining reverse swing, giving the fast bowler his 100th Test wicket. Bumrah then took his second wicket in five deliveries when a brilliant yorker clean bowled Jonny Bairstow for a duck.

England won toss

India 1st Innings 191 all out

England 1st Innings 290 all out

India 2nd Innings 466 all out

England 2nd Innings

Rory Burns c ÜPant b Thakur 50

Haseeb Hameed b Jadeja 63

Dawid Malan run out 5

Joe Root b Thakur 36

Ollie Pope b Bumrah 2

Jonny Bairstow b Bumrah 0

Moeen Ali c sub (SA Yadav) b Jadeja 0

Chris Woakes c Rahul b Yadav 18

Craig Overton b Yadav 10

Ollie Robinson not out 10

James Anderson c ÜPant b Yadav 2

Extras (b 2, lb 5, nb 7) 14

TOTAL (92.2 Ov, all out) 210

Fall: 1-100 (Rory Burns, 40.4 ov), 2-120 (Dawid Malan, 53.1 ov), 3-141 (Haseeb Hameed, 61.3 ov), 4-146 (Ollie Pope, 64.5 ov), 5-146 (Jonny Bairstow, 66.3 ov), 6-147 (Moeen Ali, 67.2 ov), 7-182 (Joe Root, 80.1 ov), 8-193 (Chris Woakes, 84.1 ov), 9-202 (Craig Overton, 88.5 ov), 10-210 (James Anderson, 92.2 ov)

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 18.2-2-60-3, Jasprit Bumrah 22-9-27-2, Ravindra Jadeja 30-11-50-2, Mohammed Siraj 14-0-44-0, Shardul Thakur 8-1-22-2

Result: India won by 157 runs

Umpires: Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth (ENG)