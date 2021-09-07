Trash inspires Kinshasa performance artists

Kinshasa: Performance artists decked out in cans, inner tubes, mirrors and discarded CDs parade through the streets of Kinshasa to bring art to the masses and highlight the Congolese capital’s chronic trash problem.

The catwalk performers sashay through dusty, rubbish-strewn streets clogged with traffic in the working-class neighbourhood of Makala in the sprawling mega city. Eddy Ekete, 43-year-old visual artist, set up the KinAct festival to highlight the environmental hazards of trash. After last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, artists on Saturday brought the latest edition to a triumphant close.