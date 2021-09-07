Saadi Qadhafi freed from jail

Tripoli: Saadi Qadhafi, a son of Libya’s late dictator Moamer Qadhafi who was overthrown and killed in a 2011 uprising, has been freed from jail, according to the interim government. Saadi -- the strongman’s third son, now aged 47 -- was known for his playboy lifestyle and briefly played as a professional footballer in Italy. "Saadi Moamer Qadhafi has been freed from prison," following a court ruling several years ago, a justice ministry source said late Sunday in comments confirmed by the Government of National Unity. Several media reports suggested Qadhafi had already taken a flight to Turkey.