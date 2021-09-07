Russian trolls targeting Western media

London: Western media news websites are being hijacked by pro-Russian trolls to spread propaganda and disinformation supporting the Kremlin, according to research published by a British university on Monday.

The Crime and Research Security Institute at Cardiff University said it had unearthed evidence from 32 major news outlets in 16 countries that have been targeted via manipulation of their readers’ comments sections.

They include the Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Times in Britain; Fox News and the Washington Post in the United States; France’s Le Figaro; Germany’s Der Spiegel and Die Welt; and La Stampa in Italy.