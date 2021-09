LAHORE:Majlis-e-Aza will be held from Muharram 28 to Safar 2, at 8pm daily at Imambargah Ata-e-Abass, Koocha Charagh Shah, Androon Mochi Darwaza, under Syed Haider Ali Kazmi. Allama Syed Irtaza Abbas Naqvi will address the Majlis. Sozo-e-Salam will be presented by Mansoor Jafri and Sajid Bakhtiari.