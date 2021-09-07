PML-N celebrates 47th birthday of Hamza

LAHORE:PML-N celebrated the 47th birthday of Hamza Shehbaz here on Monday. A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the party office in Naseerabad where PML-N Lahore President Muhammad Pervez Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Additional Secretary Information Amir Khan, MNAs Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Waheed Alam, Malik Riaz, Mehr Ishtiaq, Samiullah Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Siddique Bhatti, Javed Mirza, Sunbal Malik and other party leaders and workers participated and chanted slogans in favour of the party leadership. Speaking on the occasion, Pervez Malik said the government’s bullying and retaliation proved that it had no mandate. He alleged that the government did nothing during its three-year rule.