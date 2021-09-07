Country’s ideological borders to be defended

LAHORE: Speakers at a conference warned against the increasing pressure exerted by foreign powers to amend the Islamic laws of the country.

They reaffirmed the pledge to protect the belief in the finality of Prophethood and Pakistan's ideological borders. Addressing the 22nd annual Khatm-e-Nabuwwat national conference held by Majlis-e-Ahrar on Monday, they vowed not to allow amendments to Islamic provisions in the Constitution and blasphemy laws.

The conference was chaired by Syed Mohammad Kafil Bukhari. He said that September 7, 1974 was the day that crowned the 50-year struggle of Ahrar to erect the strong fence to defend the finality of Prophethood. He cautioned the nation against Qadiyanis conspiracies to damage country's geographical and ideological borders since its inception. He said that the rights of minorities had been enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan in accordance with Islamic principles.