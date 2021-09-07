PESSI announces new jobs to meet staff shortage

LAHORE:Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Syed Bilal Haider, on Monday, said that social security has taken revolutionary measures for the betterment of the employees and workers. He said under the rationalisation policy, the promotion of any cadre would not be affected and not a single employee of PESSI will be fired.

Employees’ pending promotion cases are being dealt with on priority basis. He said that promotions of employees in the next grades are being ensured and new recruitments are also being made in the institution to meet the staff shortage. He said that 42 new seats have been sanctioned for data entry operators.

Commissioner PESSI said that recruitment in administrative and medical cadres would be done through Punjab Public Service Commission. Applications are being sent to the Public Service Commission for phased recruitments. All staff below grade 16 will be deployed to the nearest location to their homes, he added.