Rs1.634b UHS budget approved

LAHORE:The Board of Governors (BoG) of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday approved a Rs1.634 billion budget for the financial year 2021-22 and more than 14 per cent of the total budget will be spent on research.

According to a press release, the 47th meeting of the UHS board was chaired by former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, Gohar Ejaz, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Maroof Aziz, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer and representatives of provincial health and finance departments also attended the meeting whereas Prof Salima Hashmi, Andleeb Abbas and Prof Anwar A Khan participated through video link. UHS Treasurer Baquee Bin Hanif presented the budget.

As per budget details, Rs1.069 billion have been earmarked for the city campus whereas Rs565 million are reserved for Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. An amount of Rs331.60 million has been reserved for employee-related expenses. On research, the university will spend Rs150 million whereas Rs32.20 million have been allocated for grant of scholarships and stipends. A sum of Rs17.10 million has been allocated for the purchase of IT equipment. UHS will spend Rs144.50 million on the conduct of examinations during the year 2021-22 whereas Rs4.00 million have been allocated for the conduct of MD, MS and MDS workshops.

The board also approved a 10 per cent increase in the salaries of UHS employees as an ad hoc relief allowance announced earlier by the government. A policy framework for the capacity building of UHS regional centres at affiliated colleges was also approved.

UET signs MoU on students training: The University of Engineering & Technology, (UET) Lahore has signed an MOU with Biomedical Equipment Resource Centre (BERC), P&SHD, Punjab to facilitate the hands-on training of undergraduate students of Biomedical Engineering Department on medical equipment through mutual collaboration.

UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Dr Abdul Rauf Anwar Chairman, Department of Biomedical Engineering, UET New Campus, Rao Atif Raza (Project

Director, BERC) and Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin (Director, BERC) signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organisations.

According to a press release, for this purpose, the public hospitals under administrative control of P&SHD, the medical equipment repair workshop of Lahore and Labs of Biomedical Engineering Department (UET) will be used. Moreover, under joint supervision from academia and industry, the BERC will provide knowledge of biomedical equipment installed in public sector hospitals with real time challenges of functionality along with hands-on training on installation, repair, maintenance, and calibration of medical equipment to undergraduate student of UET Lahore.

The UET Lahore, on its part, will provide the technical human resource and solutions to real time socio-economic challenges in the field of Biomedical engineering with reference to public sector hospitals.

On this occasion both dignitaries acknowledged that there was a significant gap between academia and industry, particularly regarding healthcare sector. They reiterated their resolve that this gap would be bridged through strong and persistent collaboration.