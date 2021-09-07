More centres to check violence against women to be set up: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that gender specialists would be appointed in Punjab on the lines of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. After Violence Against Women Centre (VAWC) Multan, more such centres will be set up in Lahore and Rawalpindi; he said this while addressing a ministerial level workshop here on Monday. The workshop was organised to learn from each other’s experiences to prevent violence against women. Women MPAs and other prominent guests were also present in the workshop.

Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari represented the Punjab government while Minister for Labour & Culture Shaukat Yousafzai and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government at the first-ever Learning Exchange Workshop of its kind held with the collaboration of the United Nations and Shirkat Gah. Bukhari said that 6927 cases have been reported in the VAWC in Multan since 2017 where steps have been taken to provide all facilities to women under one roof. He said that for the first time in Punjab, shelter homes will be set up for the transgender community to make them useful members of society.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan in his address said that the provincial assembly enacted record legislation on women. It is heartening that Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are ready to increase cooperation on this front. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai underlined the need to ensure that women get their legal rights and inheritance. “The desired goals can be achieved by implementing the laws,” observed KP minister. There should be more such workshops in Multan, Faisalabad and Peshawar, said Yousafzai.

Right to information act: A consultative dialogue was held between the members of the Punjab Assembly and the Punjab Information Commission in collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF). Chief Information Commissioner Punjab Mehboob Qadir Shah said, “Our first duty should be to provide accurate information to the citizens. According to the Right to Information Act, if an institution does not provide information to the complainant within fourteen days, the officer of the institution concerned is liable to pay a fine equal to two days’ salary and in serious cases a fine of up to Rs 50,000. Twelve officers have been sentenced by now.” One of the pillars on which our system stands is privacy which is a major obstacle to the development of society.

The idea of asking questions can only be conceived in a democratic system. Under the Right to Information Act, the locks of rusty governance can open. Ordinary citizens can open locks under the Right to Information Act. What good is a law unless it is implemented. Ninety percent of countries have an RTI law. If an institution does not work properly, action can be taken against that institution. Parliament makes all the laws, he said. No law applies to them but the law of right to information also applies to the parliament. We have to bring change in society by conveying accurate information to people, he added.

Head of the country office, FNF Pakistan, Birgit Lamm, said the basic rights of ordinary citizens can be provided through the Right to Information Act. She said every organisation needs to digitise its system so that people can be informed immediately.

Executive Director, SSDO, Syed Kausar Abbas said that countries run on taxpayers’ money. Every citizen has the basic right to ask where his or her tax money is being spent. Right to information means empowering citizens by educating them, he said.

Members of Punjab Assembly Syeda Uzma Qadri, Uzma Kardar, Saima Kamran, Bushra Anjum Butt, Sadia Sohail, Usman Mehboob, Neelam Hayat and others participated in the consultative dialogue.