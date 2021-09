LAHORE:Ten SHOs blacklisted by former CCPO Umar Sheikh were cleared of charges against them and given postings here on Monday. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar after receiving an inquiry report ordered their transfer in the operations wing. The officers included four inspectors Sharjeel Zia Butt, Zahid Hussain, Rashid Amin Butt and Farooq Asghar Awan and six sub-inspectors Yousaf Butt, Imran Qamar, Ashfaq Ahmad, Dais Muhammad, Amir Suhail, Amjad Javed and Muhammad Nadeem.