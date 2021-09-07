27 die from COVID-19

LAHORE:Around 27 patients died from COVID-19 while 1,784 new cases were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

Of these 27 deaths, 10 were reported from District Lahore alone, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 12,064 in the province. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Monday, there were 26,361 active cases of COVID-19 till date across the province while total cases reported from across the province were 403,158 while 364,733 patients have fully recovered so far. Around 23,343 tests were performed during the last 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 6,936,759 so far in the province.