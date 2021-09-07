Man arrested for molesting boy, sister

LAHORE: Sherakot police arrested a man for molesting a boy and his sister for the last six years. The man identified as Naeem allegedly used to make their videos and blackmail them for developing illicit relations. On September 5, he once again blackmailed them and on refusal he sent their videos to their father who registered a complaint with the police. Police arrested him. Further investigation is under way.

Meanwhile, Samanabad police arrested an eve teaser and registered a case against him on Monday. A video had gone viral on social media in which the accused identified as Yasir was spotted teasing women. Police arrested him through CCTV. SHO Imran Anwaar had tasked a police team to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, Samanabad police arrested employees of a departmental store for torturing a citizen for alleged theft. Accused Danish and Munawar also snatched cellphone and cash from the citizen. A case has been registered.

BODY FOUND: A 40-year-old man was found dead in Lorri Adda police limits. Police removed the body to the morgue. The man was found dead on greenbelt of Minar-e-Pakistan.