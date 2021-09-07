1965 war martyrs, heroes paid tribute

LAHORE:To celebrate the Defence Day, various flag hoisting ceremonies were held in the city here on Monday.

The main ceremony was held at Town Hall where Commissioner Muhammad Usman, Station Commander Brigadier Sajid Muzaffar Ch, Major Muhammad Imran and Flt Lt Asim Iqbal Base Adjutant PAF together hoisted the national flag in the memory of 1965 War martyrs and heroes. The commissioner and other officers were welcomed by scouts and police bands. A very active police company paraded the area and saluted the national flag and honorable guests. Students sang nation songs with great zeal. Police band played the national anthem and a flag was hoisted. The Commissioner said the Hilal-e-Istiqlal title was a great honour for Lahorites for their bravery at the time of war. He appealed to the teachers and parents to aware their next generation about their heroes, martyrs and the great struggle of their army soldiers and other personalities. He said Defence Day was not just a day but it was a historic day when ‘our professional army bravely defended the country and defeated the enemy’. He said that the whole nation was proud of its army, martyrs and soldiers. He said Pakistan nation was a great nation and always ready to meet the challenge.

day of pride: Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat in his message on Defense Day said that September 6 is a day of pride for the entire nation because on this day in 1965, the brave soldiers of Pakistan Army defeated the enemy three times bigger than Pakistan. He said that the soldiers of Pak Army protected the nation and country by sacrificing their lives for which the entire nation pays homage to those great martyrs. Basharat said that even today the nation is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pak forces are stronger than ever.