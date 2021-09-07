Buzdar for more focus on the needy

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said the dream of an Islamic welfare state was being materialised under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

In a statement, he said that the indigent stratum needed special attention of the society and added that it was a great virtue to look after deserving people. The previous governments paid no attention towards the rehabilitation of impecunious strata, he regretted and said that the PTI-led government had worked for the rehabilitation of disfranchised segments of the society. The establishment of shelter homes and almonries was an important step to achieve the goal of a welfare state and the scope of almonries was being expanded to remote areas to help the unattended and needy, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that despite various challenges no stone would be left unturned to serve the people in real sense. Talking to the general public here, the chief minister said he along with his team was working day and night to resolve the people’s problems, adding that interaction with the general public would be continued so that their problems could be solved at the earliest. He said that backward areas would be given their share in the development process and added that the outdated system was being revamped to ensure better working.

Usman Buzdar said, “Decisions are being made with collective consultations as he doesn’t believe in one-man show.” Visitors thanked the CM for his attention and prompt response to resolve their issues.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) falcons destroyed the air power of the enemy on September 7, 1965, and wrote a new chapter in the history of bravery and courage.In his message, issued here in connection with the Air Force Day, the chief minister expressed his satisfaction that the PAF eagles had valiantly defended the aerial boundaries and beat the enemy. He said, “The Air Force Day (today), is a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Air Force and its remarkable performance will always be remembered in history.” Buzdar said the Air Force was ever-ready to give a befitting reply to every misadventure of the enemy. The PAF also exhibited its brilliant performance in February 2019 by downing two Indian fighter planes, he said. The CM paid tribute to the PAF martyrs, saying that the nation salutes them. The chief minister also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for retaliating against the aggression of a cowardly enemy.

In his message to mark the Defence Day, he said that brave sons of soil wrote unprecedented stories of bravery and courage and foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy. Usman Buzdar paid homage to the martyrdom of the heroes of 1965 War and said that they had rendered great sacrifices for their motherland and we salute them, adding that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the homeland were our pride, glory and honour and today the whole nation expresses solidarity with them and their families.