Tarbela power output surges

TARBELA: The storage capacity of Tarbela Dam reservoir on Monday reduced to 1538.62 feet while power production once again surpassed to its installed capacity and recorded 4,901 megawatts.

According to Tarbela dam spokesperson, 17 power generations units of the dam were producing 13 megawatts of extra electricity whereas the installed capacity of the dam is only 4888.From last Thursday the power generation of Tarbela dam remained ahead of installed capacity where on Thursday it was 4947 MW, on Friday it was 4949 MW and today it was 4901 MW. The water inflow in the Tarbaila Dam reservoir remained 95200 cusec feet and outflow was 170000 cusec feet which increased the water level of the dams to 1538.62 feet.

During the last two weeks, water storage level and power production of the dam also increased while during last week after reaching the dangerous level the auxiliary spillways were opened to discharge extra water into river Indus.

All 17 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4901 megawatts of electricity. It was also disclosed that 800 cusec feet of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water for some areas of KPK for irrigation.