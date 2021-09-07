Hamdard University gives Talha Rs500,000

KARACHI: Hamdard University Chancellor Sadia Rashid presented a cheque of Rs500,000 to young weightlifter Talha Talib at a ceremony the other day for winning the fifth position in the final competition of weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sadia expressed her happiness over Talha’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics. She hoped that Talha would not only prepare for future events but also assist other young athletes. Vice chancellor Prof Dr Shabib-ul-Hassan said on the occasion that Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, the founder of Hamdard University, always encouraged healthy sporting activities among the youth. "That is why sports competitions are preferred in extra-curricular activities at Hamdard University,” he added.