Irish gang on trial in France for alleged rhino horn smuggling

Rennes: Four alleged members of an Irish crime gang and five other defendants went on trial in France Monday accused of trafficking rhino horn and ivory to markets in east Asia. French prosecutors started a probe in 2015 after police discovered several elephant tusks and 32,800 euros ($38,900) in cash in a BMW during a random motorway traffic inspection. Prosecutors say the occupants of the car, who claimed they were antique dealers, were members of the Rathkeale Rovers, an Irish crime gang with roots in the Traveller community.