Belarus crackdown: Opponents forced into exile

PARIS: One of Belarus’s most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, was jailed for 11 years on Monday after leading protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year.

The dictator has cracked down hard to stifle dissent, jailing journalists and activists, some of whom have died in mysterious circumstances. Many more have been forced into exile.

Lukashenko -- who has ruled Belarus with an iron grip since 1994 -- sought a sixth term in elections in August 2020, with a new wave of popular opposition candidates seeking to challenge him. But within weeks of the campaign starting his main rivals, blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky and former banker Victor Babaryko, were arrested.

Another opposition figure, Mikola Statkevitch, was also held and put on trial behind closed doors with Tikhanovsky and four other opposition leaders in June 2021. Babaryko was jailed for 14 years on fraud charges a month later.

Kolesnikova -- who was jailed on Monday -- was one of Babaryko’s aides. She emerged as a protest leader herself as the crackdown gathered pace, before being arrested in September 2020, having refused to leave the country. Lawyer and fellow opposition activist Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year sentence following the closed-door trial.

In May, fellow opposition figure 50-year-old Vitold Ashurok died, reportedly from a heart attack, in a penal colony in the east of the country. Journalists who covered anti-Lukashenko protests have also come under mounting pressure, several of them receiving long jail terms.

But the most notorious case of all was the arrest of opposition blogger Roman Protasevich. His Ryanair flight was intercepted by a fighter jet and forced to land in Minsk. Amid international outrage, Protasevich appeared in "confession" videos that his supporters said were recorded under duress. He was later put under house arrest.

In May, the popular news website Tut.by was blocked and several of its employees arrested on tax evasion charges. The independent Nasha Niva news organisation suffered a similar fate in July, while the offices of regional media were also raided and staff held. In August, with the media crackdown intensifying, Belarus detained three employees of the BelaPan news agency on charges of violating public order.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who became the face of mass anti-Lukashenko protests after her opposition leader husband Sergei Tikhanovsky was locked up, was forced into exile in Lithuania two days after the disputed election in August 2020.

A political novice, she only ran for election in place of her husband, claiming victory at the polls and calling on Lukashenko to admit defeat. Veronika Tsepkalo, whose husband was forced into exile after trying to stand against Lukashenko, also had to flee the country. They now live in Poland.

Lawyer Olga Kovalkova also had to take refuge in Poland. She said she was arrested, threatened by the KGB intelligence agency and then set free at the Polish frontier. Pavel Latushko, a former culture minister who joined the opposition, has also taken refuge in Warsaw.

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya set off an international scandal at the Tokyo Olympics in August when she said her team had tried to bundle her onto a plane to Minsk after she publicly criticised her coaches.

Warsaw granted her a humanitarian visa. Around the same time, Belarusian dissident Vitaly Shishov, who was helping his compatriots flee repression, was found hanged in a park in Kiev. Lukashenko has denied any involvement in the death.