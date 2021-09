Yangon: Myanmar’s junta said on Monday it had released a firebrand anti-Muslim Buddhist monk jailed by Aung San Suu Kyi’s toppled government on sedition charges. Ashin Wirathu -- once dubbed by Time magazine as the "Buddhist Bin Laden" for his role in stirring up religious hatred in Myanmar -- was released after all charges against him were dropped, a statement said. He was "receiving treatment at a military hospital" it added, without give any details on why he had been hospitalised.