35 more die of Covid in Sindh

Another 35 patients infected with the novel coronavirus died during the previous 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the death toll of Covid-19 in the province to 6,995. In the meantime, 776 new cases of the viral disease emerged after 13,140 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Monday. He added that after the 35 more deaths, the fatality rate of Covid-19 in Sindh stood at 1.6 per cent. He explained that the 776 new cases were detected after 13,140 samples were tested, which constituted a 6 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,642,387 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in Sindh, against which 438,749 cases diagnosed, of which 87.4 per cent or 383,455 patients had recovered, including 807 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that there were currently 48,299 patients of Covid-19 in the province, of whom 47,421 were in home isolation, 45 at isolation centres and 833 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 746 patients was stated to be critical, and 69 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 776 new cases, 364 were detected in Karachi, including 127 in District East, 108 in District South, 54 in District Central, 32 in District Korangi, 29 in District Malir and 14 in District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad has 94 new cases, Badin 41, Naushehro Feroz and Sanghar 33 each, Matiari 29, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Jamshoro 22, Tando Muhammad Khan and Umerkot 18 each, Dadu 16, Tando Allahyar 13, Mirpurkhas six, Ghotki, Larkana and Sukkur four each, Khairpur three and Kamber-Shahdadkot had one new case.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government to prevent themselves and others from contracting Covid-19.