Warrants out for witnesses in Dr Maha rape and killing case

A district and sessions court on Monday issued bailable warrants for the arrest of 11 witnesses who failed to record their statements despite being summoned in the trial of the case pertaining to the rape and suicide of young female doctor Dr Maha Ali Shah.

The additional district and sessions judge – South, Ashraf Hussain Khowaja, directed the investigation officer of the case to arrest and present the witnesses in the court for recording of their testimonies on September 25.

The 24-year-old doctor had committed suicide by shooting herself with a 9mm pistol inside her house in Defence Housing Authority on August 18, 2020. The police investigation found that the victim had suffered sexual harassment and was a victim of drug abuse.

Last month, the court had indicted four suspects, including Junaid Khan who is said to be the victim’s former lover, Khan’s friend Waqas Hasan, and two others Saad Nasir and Tabish Yasin, who were her friends, on the charges of rape and manslaughter.

According to the charge sheet, Khan and Hasan raped her and tried to destroy evidence to save their skins while Nasir and Yasin provided an illegal weapon to her. Police has listed around 38 witnesses, including friends and family members of the victim, the judicial magistrate who had supervised exhumation of the body for a second post-mortem on the court order, members of the medical board and others.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer of the case told the court that DNA samples from Khan and Hasan were collected on August 26 and sent to the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science for crossing matching with the DNA sample of the victim.

The IO said that the chemical analysis report had not arrived yet and requested the court to grant him more time to submit it to the court. The judge accepted his plea and asked about the absence of the witnesses, to which he said that he could not serve the previous order to them, due to which they had not arrived. The judge, however, took exception to their absence and issued bailable warrants against them.