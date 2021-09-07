Sindh govt orders strict compliance with face mask rule

On the orders of the Government of Sindh, the home department has issued a notification that is marked to the commissioners of the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, asking them to ensure strict compliance with the wearing of face masks in public.

The notification reads: “I am directed to state that the home department, Government of Sindh was pleased to issue strict NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] for enforcement, especially in Karachi Division and Hyderabad District, vide order of even number dated

August 29, 2021.

“I am further directed to state that the NCOC [National Command & Operation Centre] vide letter dated September 6, 2021 has decided to ensure SOPs’ [standard operating procedures] compliance with mask wearing on September 7, 2021 in high disease prevalence cities, i.e. Karachi and Hyderabad, with special focus on the following:

“Innovative measures to ensure mask wearing in public areas (shops, markets, malls, bazaars, restaurants, hotels, wedding halls, marquees, public parks, guest houses and educational institutes, etc.).

“Distribution of free masks in public areas, where applicable, launch of awareness campaign through banners and announcements. Advertisements in electronic, social and print media. You are, accordingly, requested to please formulate appropriate teams for SOPs’ compliance with mask wearing, with special focus as stated above.

“Media coverage: national and local media houses will be energised for highlighting NPIs’ compliance drive and actions initiated against the violators.

“In this connection, the details of compliance with mask wearing, along with pictorials, may be shared with the home department, Government of Sindh before 8pm, addressed to the focal person mentioned below for onward transmission to the NCOC: Ali Asghar Mahar, Section Officer (Judicial-I), Home Department, Sindh.”