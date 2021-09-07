Keamari’s plight

The Keamari district was carved out from the Karachi West District and comprises four sub-divisions – SITE, Baldia, Harbour and Mauripur. It has a population of 1.83 million people. The decision to bifurcate the district was made to facilitate people, but some glaring problems need the immediate attention of the authorities.

One major problem facing residents is that the district does not have its own university and numerous students are forced to forsake their education after passing their intermediate exams. Moreover, there is no proper healthcare facility and there are no arrangements for dealing with emergency cases – especially maternity cases. People have to take patients to far away hospitals or to those in other districts. The government should set up a university and a hospital in the district and can consider using the land in Union Council of Lal Bakhar or Union Council of Gabopat areas for this purpose.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi