Fake fertilizers

Farmers are the backbone for any agricultural country. They play a pivotal role in boosting the country's economy. However, they are facing a major issue: counterfeit fertilizers. Landowners lease their lands to farmers on a fifty-fifty profit sharing. In order to get a higher yield, farmers purchase fertilizer on interest from the merchants and brokers. However the counterfeit fertilizers lead to low yield, which means no profit and the farmers end up doubly indebted to both the merchant and the landlords.

There is a rise in the sale of fertilizers with fake monograms of reputed companies The authorities concerned must take measures to curb this heinous act in order to facilitate the farmers who suffer as a consequence.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra