Victim blaming

These days, social media is full of stories about people being raped, murdered, harassed, or arguments over women's clothes. It is the need of the hour to raise our voices for the greater good instead of bashing individuals for their clothes, their statements or their personal choices. It is time for us to rise up and use social media to demand basic human rights instead of fighting and gossiping about petty issues. It is extremely depressing that our society finds itself teetering on the edge of lawlessness. Authorities should put an end to this chaos as soon as possible so that we can feel safe at our home and on the streets. Pakistan has already suffered at the terrorism for decades and these issues worsen the unfortunate predicament. Let us all join hands to make our country a better place.

Saman Rafiq

Islamabad