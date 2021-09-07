Beefing up national coffers top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said overseas Pakistanis were the biggest asset to the nation but unfortunately this precious asset could not be used properly.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said overseas Pakistanis were the biggest asset to the nation but unfortunately this precious asset could not be used properly.

He was addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of an international hotel at Nathiagali. “The reason for this is that our system of government has developed in such a way that the government looks after its own interests first and foremost and then pays attention to benefitting the people. The main task instead should be paying attention to the improvement of the plight of the nation,” he said. Looking at world history, he said we have always seen that a crashing system tries to save itself first.

Referring to the fall of the Ottoman Empire which was once the largest empire in the world, he said as the empire was shrinking, its bureaucracy was growing.Khan said the government was struggling for establishment of rule of law in the country to attract foreign investment and promote tourism. “We are fighting a battle to reform the system and establish rule of law. No country can prosper sans rule of law.” The prime minister said the opposition leaders criticised the government as they did not want the establishment of the rule of law. They take advantage of the corrupt system which does not let foreign investment come to the country, he added. The previous governments only thought of their own benefits and survival instead of public welfare, he added.

Imran said nine million Pakistanis were living abroad with an annual income equivalent to that of 220 million people in the country. “The richest and the most skilled Pakistanis are living abroad.” He said in order to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis, it was essential to introduce incentives and ensure protection as they had earlier lost trust due to corrupt practices in the country. He said wealth creation was the country’s dire need, which would ultimately generate jobs, enhance tax collection and lead to repayment of foreign debts. He said in order to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis, it was essential to introduce incentives and ensure protection as they had earlier lost trust due to corrupt practices in the country.

He said when the system did not allow them to work, then they went out and succeeded. They could not succeed here because the system prevented their growth. “The main reason our best talent went abroad was because we were not providing them with jobs. The country is rich when it has things to sell to the world,” he maintained.

He said influentials looted the country’s wealth and built palaces abroad adding that corrupt people were opposing the PTI government and do not want to see this system fixed because they had taken advantage of the corrupt system. The prime minister said efforts should be made to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis unless the country’s exports reached the desired level. He said Pakistan’s exports would reach $30 billion this year, while Singapore had touched $300 billion mark and Malaysia $200 billion. Imran said efforts should be made to attract investment from overseas Pakistanis unless the country’s exports reached the desired level. He said instead of Pakistan, they go abroad and invest, however, the situation is improving due to government initiatives.

The prime minister said the biggest need of the country at present was to increase wealth, which will create jobs, increase tax collection, and repay the country’s debts but our past governments did not plan or work to achieve that end. “We could export so many things but no one ever tried that before but now we are increasing our exports to repay the loan. The rupee will be stronger. But as long as our exports do not increase, Pakistanis abroad should be brought in to invest in the country. When they bring in dollars, our foreign exchange reserves will increase. The rupee will strengthen and consequently inflation and poverty will decrease.”

“We are gradually improving, industries are booming, investment is coming and economic conditions are improving.” There are many opportunities in the field of tourism in Pakistan but we still need to do a lot in this regard. He said owing to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s efforts for promotion of tourism, the poverty level declined the fastest among all the provinces as had also been recognized by the United Nations. He said the construction of multinational hotel in Nathiagali would attract more investment and promote high end tourism and skiing. He said the construction of hotels would follow the development of resorts and skiing facilities. Pakistan had also great potential for skiing owing to prolonged snowy conditions. The prime minister said the KP government had introduced zoning regulations in the province to provide land for hotels and resorts at low cost compared to the private sector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Power Division to employ technology to save paying consumers from load management in low recovery grids, as he chaired the 48th meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) here.

The CCI unanimously approved Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) 2021 assumptions as recommended by the federal cabinet in its meeting held on August 31.The forum also decided to include hydel electricity in renewable energy targets and directed the Power Division to finalize ‘wheeling’ policy so that it could be rolled out immediately.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Hammad Azhar, Dr. Fehmida Mirza, Asad Umar, Shaukat Fayaz Tareen, Dr. Farogh Naseem, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, SAPM Tabish Gohar, Minister Finance KP Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Minister Energy Sindh Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Minister Inter Provincial Coordination Balochistan Umar Khan Jamali, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H Farooqi and senior federal and provincial secretaries.

The Power Division provided a detailed presentation on preparation of IGCEP, which is a plan prepared by the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC), on annual basis that provides indicative electricity demand and supply for the next 10 years based on overall requirements and with least cost.

The CCI was informed that the Power Division held several consultative sessions with all provinces and AJK. The prime minister stated that the main objective of IGCEP was to determine a plan of action based on meeting the energy needs and providing cheap energy to the masses.

He emphasized that the aim of the government was to reform energy generation, transmission and distribution into an efficient system. The prime minister directed the Power Division to employ technology based solutions at distribution companies’ level in order to save the interests of paying consumers from the inconvenience of load-management in low recovery grids.