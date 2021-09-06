Army putschists claim coup in Guinea

CONAKRY: Army putschists in Guinea said on Sunday they had arrested the president and staged a coup, in the latest political upheaval to roil the impoverished west African country, as the government insisted it had repelled the attack.

"We have decided, after having taken the president, to dissolve the constitution," said a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers toting assault rifles in a video sent to AFP. The officer also said that Guinea´s land and air borders have been shut and the government dissolved.