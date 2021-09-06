‘Dar was barred from taking oath by SC’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Saadia Abbasi has pointed out that former finance minister Ishaq Dar was barred by the Supreme Court from taking oath as a member of the Senate soon after his election, and he could not be deprived of the seat on account of new legislation through presidential ordinance. Talking to the media here Sunday, she reminded that the government was bringing legislation to de-seat a member, who had not taken oath within two months of his election. It indicates the intent of the government to de-seat Ishaq Dar and get Shaukat Tarin elected in his place. Senator Saadia recalled that Dar was barred from taking oath by former chief justice Saqib Nisar through suo moto proceedings. She asked Shaukat Tarin not to become a member of the Parliament through ugly practice. “In the given circumstances, Shaukat Tarin would not like to be elected to the Upper House of the Parliament through colourable legislation. It would be unbecoming of him to be elected on a seat by de-seating Senator Ishaq Dar,” she added.