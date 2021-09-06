Chhattisgarh CM’s father booked for derogatory remarks

ISLAMABAD: Raipur police have registered a case against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community, an official said on Sunday. Following a complaint filed by the ’Sarv Brahmin Samaj’, the DD Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel, he said. The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility), he said, reported foreign media.