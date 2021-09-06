PTI govt is product of coin toss: Marriyum

LAHORE: PTI government came into power with a fraud and was surviving every day with a new fraud to keep their sinking boat afloat. PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said this in a statement issued here on Sunday. Responding to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, Marriyum said the PTI government was a product of a coin toss and it was only a matter of time when the coin would flip. She said that she had understood the tremendous pressure on Fawad and his likes that do not have any ideology or political party and survive only by proving themselves more loyal to their masters with outrageous statements that end up embarrassing them. That is the truth of their existence, she added. “Imran Khan was scared and obsessed with PMLN leadership which is why these rented mouthpieces feel the need to feed their master with anti-PML-N venom. She asked them to stop worrying about Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and answer regarding the mega corruption in the public's flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine”, she said. Marriyum said Imran and his rented spokespersons should worry about the nation drowning in the sea of inflation and unemployment.