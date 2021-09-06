Federal minister Ali Zaidi put on oxygen support

NATHIAGALI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi was put on oxygen support in Nathiagali after his oxygen saturation level fell very low. The news of Zaidi’s deteriorating health was shared by singer-cum-TV-host Fakhr-e-Alam on Sunday via his official Twitter account. Alam said in his post that they were currently at an altitude of 7,500 feet in Nathiagali where Zaidi’s oxygen saturation fell low due to which he had to be put on oxygen support. He wrote that the federal minister’s lungs have been affected due to contracting the coronavirus twice in the past. “We are at Nathiagali at around 7,500 feet altitude. Our friend @AliHZaidiPTI oxygen saturation fell very low and has been put on oxygen. He has survived corona twice & hence his lungs are struggling,” read the post. A few minutes later, Alam informed Twitterati that Zaidi's condition has "stabilised" and his oxygen levels have shot up to normal, after which he was advised to move to a lower altitude.