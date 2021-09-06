Lady sub inspector assaulted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: A man allegedly abducted and raped a woman sub-inspector in Muzaffargarh on Sunday. The policewoman was on her way to the Sadar police station by a rickshaw when accused Kashif of Khangarh intercepted and abducted her at gunpoint. He took her to a garden near Chaman bypass in a car, tortured her and then raped her. The victim was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The accused used to harass the policewoman by making phone calls and sending her messages. A police spokesman said that a case had been registered against the accused. The police also arrested the accused and recovered the car, used in the incident, he added. He said that DSP City Bakht Nasr Khan would oversee the investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, IGP Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and directed the Dera Ghazi Khan regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report on the incident.