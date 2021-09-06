Army putschists claim coup in Guinea

CONAKRY: Army putschists in Guinea said on Sunday they had arrested the president and staged a coup, in the latest political upheaval to roil the impoverished west African country, as the government insisted it had repelled the attack.

"We have decided, after having taken the president, to dissolve the constitution," said a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers toting assault rifles in a video sent to AFP. The officer also said that Guinea´s land and air borders have been shut and the government dissolved.

But the situation remained unclear as Conde´s government released a rival statement saying that an attack on the presidential palace by special forces had been "repulsed".

Another video sent to AFP by the putschists showed a rumpled-looking Conde sitting on a sofa, surrounded by troops. He refused to answer a question from one soldier about whether he was being mistreated.

Guinea -- one of the world's poorest countries despite boasting significant mineral resources -- has long been beset by political instability.

Earlier on Sunday, residents of the capital Conakry´s Kaloum district, the government quarter, reported hearing heavy gunfire.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for their safety, they reported seeing a number of soldiers on the streets who called on residents to return to their homes and stay there.

A Western diplomat in Conakry, who also declined to be named, said the unrest started after the dismissal of a senior commander in the special forces -- provoking some of its highly trained members to rebel and occupy the presidential palace.

Later on Sunday, the head of Guinea´s military special forces Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya appeared on public television, draped in the national flag, and cited government "mismanagement" as a reason behind his actions.

The apparent coup comes amid a long period of political tension in Guinea, first spurred by Conde´s highly contested bid for a third presidential term last year.