Case against Chhattisgarh CM’s father registered for derogatory remarks

ISLAMABAD: Raipur police have registered a case against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel for allegedly making derogatory comments against a community, an official said on Sunday.

Following a complaint filed by the ’Sarv Brahmin Samaj’, the DD Nagar police here registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel, he said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility), he said, reported foreign media.

The outfit in its complaint alleged that the CM’s father recently made an appeal to people to boycott Brahmins by terming them as foreigners, and also asked people to not let them enter their villages, the official said.

Reacting to the case against father, CM Baghel said that law is supreme and his government stands for everyone. “No one is above the law, even if that person is my 86-year-old father. The Chhattisgarh government respects every religion, sect, community and their feelings. The comment against a particular community by my father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has disturbed the communal peace. I am also saddened by his statement," Chief Minister Baghel said, NDTV reported. “Our political views and beliefs are distinctly different. As a son, I respect him but as the Chief Minister I cannot excuse his mistake which has the potential to disturb the public order," he added.

It also accused Nand Kumar Baghel of making derogatory comments against Lord Ram, he said quoting the complaint. The organisation also said a video of the purported comments of the CM’s father was available on social media platforms, he added.