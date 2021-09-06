Family pardons killer of Asma Rani

LAKKI MARWAT: The family of Asma Rani, who was a third year MBBS student killed by one Mujahid Afridi, pardoned the convict at a jirga on Sunday.

Asma Rani was a third year student at the Ayub Medical College Abbottabad.

Mujahid Afridi had shot her dead in Kohat on January 27, 2018. She had allegedly rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused had fled to a Gulf state, where he was arrested by the Interpol. He was brought back to the country to face the court of law. He was convicted of murder by a court in Peshawar.

Speaking at the jirga, Ghulam Dastagir, father of Asma Rani, said that the family had forgiven Mujahid Afridi. Hundreds of people along with the family of Mujahid Afridi came to the house of Asma Rani's uncle Zarbadshah to apologize.

The jirga was held at Serai Naurang where hundreds of members of the Afridi family collectively apologized to Ghulam Dastagir and his family.

At the jirga, Ghulam Dastagir announced to pardon Mujahid Afridi, the murderer of Asma Rani, who had been sentenced to death by a court.

The entire family of Mujahid Afridi, Malik Bahadur Afridi, Prof Mukammal Shah, Malik Saaduddin, President of All Tribes Teachers Association Aman Shah Afridi, Malik Sarbaz Afridi, Malik Inayatullah of Dara Adamkhel, Malik Ruknuddin Afridi, Amir Pir Azam Shah of Kohat Tablighi Markaz attended the jirga.

Asma Rani's father Ghulam Dastagir, brother Imran Khan, JUI MNA Maulana Muhammad Anwar, Awami National Party district president Malik Ali Sarwar Khan, Qaumi Watan Party's Amirzada Khattak, Mufti Ziaullah Haqqani and others welcomed the guests from Kohat.

The then Chief Justice Supreme Court Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the incident and had ordered the KP police to arrest Mujahid Afridi and produce him in the court of law.