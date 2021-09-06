Sindh health dept asks NCOC

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department on Sunday urged the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) to make banking services available only for vaccinated people as five more persons died due to complications of Covid-19 in the province, raising the death toll to 6,960. In a letter to NCOC, the Sindh Health Department called for provision of banking, post office and other courier services only to those people who are fully vaccinated and their vaccinated status could be verified through the Nadra’s vaccination certificate.